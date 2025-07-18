Olivia Smith is the latest big money move in women's soccer as transfer fees rise rapidly
Olivia Smith has set a new benchmark in women's soccer with her move from Liverpool to Arsenal for 1 million pounds ($1.34 million).
That makes the 20-year-old Canada forward the most expensive player in the history of the women's game and her move is the just the latest record-breaking deal in recent times.
United States defender Naomi Girma became women’s soccer’s first million-dollar player when she completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea in January for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million).
And records have tumbled regularly as the profile of the women's game continues to rise.
Here’s a look at how the record transfer fee (in USD) in the women’s game has increased:
The Brazilian midfielder moved from Fiammamonza in Italy to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000.
The Denmark forward left Wolfsburg to join Chelsea in England for $355,000.
The England midfielder moved from Manchester City to Barcelona for $513,000.
The Colombia forward left Levante in Spain to join Chelsea in a deal worth $542,000.
The Zambia striker moved from Madrid CFF in Spain to Bay FC in the United States for $788,000.
The U.S. international became the first $1 million female player with her move to Chelsea.
It didn't take long for the record to be broken again — this time by the Canada forward, who is the first 1 million pound ($1.34 million) player.
