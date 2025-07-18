Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Olivia Smith is the latest big money move in women's soccer as transfer fees rise rapidly

AP |
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 12:57 am IST

Olivia Smith is the latest big money move in women's soccer as transfer fees rise rapidly

Olivia Smith has set a new benchmark in women's soccer with her move from Liverpool to Arsenal for 1 million pounds ($1.34 million).

HT Image
HT Image

That makes the 20-year-old Canada forward the most expensive player in the history of the women's game and her move is the just the latest record-breaking deal in recent times.

United States defender Naomi Girma became women’s soccer’s first million-dollar player when she completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea in January for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million).

And records have tumbled regularly as the profile of the women's game continues to rise.

Here’s a look at how the record transfer fee (in USD) in the women’s game has increased:

___

The Brazilian midfielder moved from Fiammamonza in Italy to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000.

The Denmark forward left Wolfsburg to join Chelsea in England for $355,000.

The England midfielder moved from Manchester City to Barcelona for $513,000.

The Colombia forward left Levante in Spain to join Chelsea in a deal worth $542,000.

The Zambia striker moved from Madrid CFF in Spain to Bay FC in the United States for $788,000.

The U.S. international became the first $1 million female player with her move to Chelsea.

It didn't take long for the record to be broken again — this time by the Canada forward, who is the first 1 million pound ($1.34 million) player.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

News / Genesis / Olivia Smith is the latest big money move in women's soccer as transfer fees rise rapidly
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On