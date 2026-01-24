Each Republic Day marks a defining moment in India’s journey—one shaped by independence, intent and progress. Reflecting this spirit, One Goa – The Vibe by the House of Abhinandan Lodha presents a contemporary approach to land ownership, where thoughtful planning and lifestyle-led design come together to create a meaningful living experience. To mark Republic Day on 26 January, the development is accompanied by exclusive, limited-period benefits, offering buyers added value as they make a considered ownership choice. One Goa – The Vibe: A contemporary address for modern living

Located in Bicholim, North Goa, close to the upcoming Mopa International Airport, One Goa – The Vibe offers a setting that balances accessibility with a sense of calm. Away from the congestion of popular coastal belts, yet well connected to North Goa’s beaches and cultural hubs, the location lends itself to a slower, more considered way of life.

Spanning over 130 acres, One Goa has been envisioned as a low-density, climate-positive community that balances open spaces with curated amenities. Designed by international architecture firm Enzyme APD, the master plan reflects a global sensibility while remaining rooted in Goa’s relaxed, outdoors-led character.

At the heart of the development lies a carefully designed lifestyle ecosystem. Residents will have access to a multi-level clubhouse, wellness and fitness spaces, landscaped gardens, walking trails and zones for leisure and recreation. A central highlight is the man-made sea with a private beach, creating a waterfront experience within the community—complete with shaded cabanas, social spaces and areas for quiet retreat.

The project is designed to encourage a slower, more intentional pace of living. From wellness and meditation areas to activity zones for families and children, every element has been planned to support both everyday living and long-term value. The integration of hospitality-style services further enhances convenience, allowing residents to enjoy a seamless living experience.

