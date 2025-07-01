Only Messi can shirk defending: warns Monterrey coach before Dortmund clash

Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent warned his team every player must defend diligently if the Mexican club are to stand any chance of beating Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup last 16 on Tuesday. HT Image

The Spanish coach said former Barcelona great Lionel Messi, whose Inter Miami side were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, is the only player in the world who can get away without tracking back.

Monterrey secured an impressive 1-1 draw against Champions League runners-up Inter Milan in the group phase, but, to reach the quarter-finals, must secure a first ever win for a Mexican side against European opposition in the competition.

"We need to compete as a team, and what I mean is it's about defending we must all defend, if you do not defend, you're getting benched, if you don't abide by the rules, you're harming the team," Torrent told a news conference Monday ahead of the match in Atlanta.

"We played very well against Inter Milan, we went in for every ball, we suffered and we endured, even our most talented players that tend to defend less, they defended very well.

"There are only one or two players who may make a difference one is Lionel Messi, the best player in history. He was the only one who could tip the balance, turn the game on its head, without team-mates, without defending.

"He was so good he could tip the balance but all the other players in the world they need to track back and to defend, otherwise you can't compete head-to-head with these teams."

Torrent said the margin of quality between European sides and the rest of the world was smaller, but still evident, although it did not preclude an upset.

"Against the top European teams there is a significant gap, this is the truth of the matter," he explained.

"We have a plan A, plan B and plan C, that's what you need as a coach, many things happen over the course of a football match."

The Mexican side boast a serial winner in former Real Madrid veteran centre-back Sergio Ramos, with the 39-year-old wearing the captain's armband and marshalling the defence.

In attack they have former Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos and striker German Berterame, who netted a brace against Urawa Red Diamonds in the final group game to help them progress second, eliminating Argentine powerhouses River Plate.

Former Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero even picked Monterrey to go through ahead of Dortmund when making some last 16 predictions.

"He's a football world legend, a reference. We thank him, but we don't take it seriously. We know who we are and, on paper, who the favorites are," said Torrent.

"I hope our players haven't heard , because what I want to make clear to my players is that we have to fight for every ball, every second only in this way can we compete."

Berterame said the team have grown a lot psychologically under Torrent, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City before starting on his own path as a head coach.

"Our mentality and what we've accomplished have made our mindset higher now," explained the forward.

"We have to try to play like we've been playing against Inter or River, maintaining that intensity and that order."

rbs/nf

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.