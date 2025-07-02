Open Championship adopts 'last chance' Monday qualifier starting in 2026

The R&A is adopting a last-chance qualifier to pit a maximum of 12 players in a playoff for a final spot in the 2026 Open Championship next year at Royal Birkdale. HT Image

Mimicking the once-popular Monday qualifier at PGA Tour events, the thinking of the organizers of the oldest major in golf is to expand live coverage of the event and further prop open the door for players and fans alike.

"The Open is one of the world's great sporting events and recognized worldwide for the special atmosphere generated by the tens of thousands of fans who attend the championship each year," Mark Darbon, CEO of the R&A, said in a release. "We have asked them how we can make their experience of attending the Open even more enjoyable and they have been clear ... they want more live golf, more opportunities to engage with the traditions of golf's original championship and more activities onsite to watch, listen and play.

"As a result, we have introduced new features, which we believe will elevate the Open for fans, particularly on the days leading up to the championship."

The field of the last-chance round is expected to include up to 12 players competing for 18 holes, and the winner will earn the final spot in the 156-player field for The Open.

The 2025 Open Championship is being hosted at Royal Portrush starting July 17.

Darbon also said the Open will introduce the Heroes Classic at Royal Birkdale, one day after the qualifier. Past Open champions and special guests will compete in an exhibition.

