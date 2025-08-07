Orioles ride 4th-inning surge en route to win over Phillies

Trevor Rogers logged six solid innings and Coby Mayo hit a three-run homer to guide the visiting Baltimore Orioles to a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. HT Image

Rogers (5-2) struck out six while working around eight hits and a pair of walks for Baltimore, which had dropped the first two games of the series by a combined margin of 18-3. Mayo finished with two hits for the visitors in this one, as did Adley Rutschman.

Ranger Suarez (8-5) allowed five runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings for Philadelphia, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. Trea Turner went 3-for-4 with an RBI in a losing effort.

The Phillies failed to inflict much damage against Rogers despite recording at least one hit in every inning he pitched. Perhaps the most pivotal sequence for the Baltimore left-hander came in the third inning, when he struck out Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper after Turner tripled with one out.

Riding the momentum from that escape, the Orioles scored four runs against Suarez in the top of the fourth.

After Gunnar Henderson and Rutschman reached on singles to open the inning, Jeremiah Jackson laced a double into the left-field corner for his first- career RBI. One pitch later, Mayo launched a changeup from Suarez deep into the left-field seats for his fourth home run of the season.

Philadelphia got on the board in the fifth, but Rogers limited the damage. After surrendering a walk and two hits to begin the frame -- including Turner's RBI single -- the southpaw retired Schwarber, Harper and Nick Castellanos to keep the score at 4-1.

The hosts threatened again in the sixth, putting two runners on with two outs. But Rogers induced Rafael Marchan into an inning-ending grounder.

Suarez allowed a one-out double to Alex Jackson in the seventh, followed by Jackson Holliday's run-scoring single that ended Suarez's night with the scoreboard reading 5-1.

Philadelphia again had a scoring opportunity in the seventh, as Turner led off with a double. However, he never moved from second base as Dietrich Enns struck out Schwarber, Harper and Castellanos in succession.

Enns fanned two more hitters in the eighth before Keegan Akin took care of things in the ninth.

--Field Level Media