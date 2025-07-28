Padraig Harrington claims Senior Open for third major title

Ireland's Padraig Harrington carded a 3-under 67 to finish at 16-under 264 and claim the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Berkshire, England on Sunday. HT Image

The victory marks Harrington's second major win in four weeks and makes him only the fifth player to win The Open and the Senior Open.

"You want to do things that stand out, and having won a real Open, coming out, winning the Senior Open ... it adds a validation," Harrington said. "... I'm kind of on a high of winning, but then there will be that deep sense of satisfaction knowing that you've done both."

Harrington won The Open in 2007 and 2008, and was on the cusp of winning the Senior Open in consecutive years. He finished second in 2022 and 2023, losing the latter in a playoff, before breaking through this year.

The Dublin native entered the day with a two-shot lead, but never got complacent.

"I don't want to relax, that has cost me in the past," Harrington said. "... I get ahead of myself, and you know, sometimes when it's an easy shot, easy tee shot, I can lose focus.

"So I want to stay hyped up. And to be honest, I think today, because I wasn't comfortable with my swing, I never let my guard down. I was always into it and focused all day."

Harrington, 53, started Sunday with an eagle on No. 1. He also tallied three birdies and two bogeys on the day, beating out Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard, who finished at 13 under.

Bjorn rolled in four birdies from No. 9 to No. 14, threatening Harrington's lead. He then bogeyed on 16, putting Harrington out of reach and finishing at 3-under 67.

Leonard notched four birdies and two bogeys on the day for a 2-under 68. He carded 5-under 65 on Friday and Saturday.

"It wasn't quite as sharp as I was the last couple days. You know, just not able to really hit it close enough to putt pressure," Leonard said. "I felt like if I could have been 3- or 4-under on the front nine, then, you know, we're kind of neck and neck."

Scott Hend (65) finished fourth at 12 under, while fellow Australian Cameron Percy (65) and South Africa's Ernie Els (66) tied for fifth at 11 under.

