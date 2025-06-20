Palmeiras blank Al Ahly 2-0 at Club World Cup

Jose Lopez scored in the 60th minute to lift Brazil's Palmeiras to a 2-0 victory over Egypt's Al Ahly in Club World Cup Group A play on Thursday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. HT Image

The victory placed Palmeiras (1-0-1, 4 points) atop the group standings as FC Porto and Inter Miami were scheduled to play later Thursday. Al Ahly (0-1-1, 1 point) have gone scoreless through two matches.

Weverton made two saves to help Palmeiras maintain the clean sheet.

Palmeiras opened the scoring in the 49th minute following an own goal by Al Ahly's Wessam Abou Ali, who inadvertently headed home Anibal Moreno's free kick.

Palmeiras doubled the advantage after Lopez sent a left-footed shot into the net following Mauricio's through ball.

The match had a short delay in the 63rd minute "because of severe weather in the area."

Both teams played to a scoreless draw in their first matches, with Palmeiras drawing even with Porto and Al Ahly doing the same with Inter Miami.

Al Ahly's best chance to open the scoring in the first half came in the sixth minute, but Abou Ali's attempt from the center of the box sailed wide of the net. Yahya Attiat Allah's cross set up Abou Ali's attempt.

Palmeiras' Estevao's left-footed shot from the center of the box sailed just wide to the right in the 18th minute.

Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga initially received a red card for his sliding tackle to Zizo, but VAR ultimately downgraded it to a yellow upon review. Agustin Giay also received a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Al Ahly's Hamdi Fathy and Attiat Allah also were shown a yellow in the 42nd minute and in first-half stoppage time, respectively.

