Panthers look for continued growth from third-year QB Bryce Young after strong finish last season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers (5-12) HT Image

General manager Dan Morgan is taking a patient approach to building the Panthers into a winner even as the pressure of not having been to the postseason since the 2017 season hangs over the franchise. Morgan believes this is not an overnight process and he knows the Panthers aren’t quite at the level to compete for Super Bowl. It's part of the reason the Panthers traded 35-year-old wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week for draft picks. What the Panthers are really looking to see this season is continued growth from third-year QB Bryce Young, who overcame an unexpected early season benching in 2024 to finish the season strong. Carolina drafted Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall, marking the second straight year they’ve selected a wide receiver in Round 1. They took Xavier Legette from South Carolina in 2024. The team also has Jalen Coker, who had a strong debut season after going undrafted. The running game should be a strength, led by a rebuilt offensive line and Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard had 1,195 yards on the ground last season along with 10 touchdowns despite sitting out the last two games with an injury. Carolina added Rico Dowdle and drafted Trevor Etienne to provide depth in the backfield. The defense remains a major concern. The Panthers allowed a league-high 31.4 points per game last season. Morgan invested money in front seven, bringing in Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III and Patrick Jones. Carolina will get a big boost with the return of Pro Bowl DE Derrick Brown, who was limited to one game last season because of a knee injury. Brown had 103 tackles in 2023. If Young continues to progress, the Panthers could have a chance to compete in the NFC South.

RBs Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne, WR Tetairoa McMillan, DTs Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, LBs Patrick Jones and Christian Rozeboom, S Tre’Von Moehrig, K Ryan Fitzgerald, P Sam Martin.

RBs Miles Sanders and Jonathan Brooks (IR), LB Shaq Thompson, DE Amare Barno, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Dane Jackson, S Xavier Woods, K Eddy Pineiro and P Johnny Hekker.

The Panthers spent nearly $150 million upgrading their offensive line following the 2023 season, adding guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. With center Austin Corbett returning from a biceps injury and tackles Taylor Moton and Ickey Ekwonu also back, the Panthers O-line has continuity and is viewed as a major strength. All five starters are under contract through at least 2026 after Wharton received a contract extension. Carolina also has proven depth with Chandler Zavala, Brady Christensen and Cade Mays as well. Coach Dave Canales will continue to lean on the running game, potentially putting Hubbard in line for another big season.

Carolina’s run defense struggled a year ago, allowing a whopping 179.8 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry, by far the worst in the league. Getting Brown back should help but it's unclear how everyone will mesh. Carolina is counting on big things from its front three: Brown, Wharton and A’Shawn Robinson.

Carolina’s linebacking group took a hit when Josey Jewell informed the team he would not be playing because of lingering concussion issues upon reporting to training camp. That has pressed Christian Rozeboom into a starting role alongside Trevin Wallace at inside linebacker in coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme. Together, they have 24 NFL starts.

In the aftermath of the Thielen trade, it's unclear who'll develop into Young's new favorite option. McMillan and Legette are expected to start, with Jalen Coker working as the third receiver. David Moore will be the No. 4 receiver for now. Also, the team likes the development of second-year TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, who showed promise last season with 33 receptions. For now, the most reliable fantasy player on the Panthers offense is Hubbard, who is expected to be the focal point of the offense.

Win Super Bowl: 150-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl