It’s no surprise that sending your child to study abroad can be a significant milestone as a parent, that also requires preparation. And for students, it’s a great opportunity for their career and personal growth. However, as a parent, it’s important to be financially ready for covering costs from tuition payments to emergency support. In this guide, we cover how as a parent you can be financially ready for this transition. Parents’ Guide to Supporting Children Studying Abroad in 2025

Start a Financial Plan Early

Sending your child for foreign education doesn’t just include the tuition cost, it is also about them settling there for a few years. The costs to live for students abroad can include but is not limited to:

Accommodation

Visa Expenses

Travel

Food

Local Commuting

Health Insurance

Emergency reserves

The costs of these can vary depending on destination, lifestyle, and duration. Begin by estimating an annual budget across categories. Consider planning a budget of at least 2 to 3 years, considering exchange rates, inflation and foreign currency fees which can affect your outflows.

Use the Right Account to Send Money

Whether you are sending money from India to US or any other country for tuition payments or monthly allowances, international money transfers are an integral part of studying abroad. Using the wrong transfer method can be time-consuming and costly.

To avoid such issues, it’s best to transfer funds directly to your child’s overseas bank account through authorised LRS channels. This ensures the process is smooth, compliant, and secure.

Set Up an Emergency Fund

Loss of belonging, medical emergencies or sudden travel require urgent funds, it’s for these unforeseen circumstances that having a financial backup can make all the difference. Start by putting away a dedicated amount that is separate from the regular expenses. This fund should be stored in a way that it is easily accessible, through a linked account or international debit card. It is also important to have good travel and health insurance policies.

Encourage Responsible Money Habits

Going to study abroad gives your child a taste of independence and responsibility. It’s important to encourage your child to be responsible and develop financial habits like tracking expenses, stick to a monthly budget, and build financial discipline.

Students should leverage tools such as banking app which allows to track and set limits on transaction. If holding a joint account, you can also supervise the transactions, especially ensuring that their savings account is secure from any theft risks.

Understand the Remittance Process

When sending financial support to your child overseas, such as sending money abroad from India, the process should be quick, secure, and regulation-compliant. Here’s what to keep in mind when making a remittance:

Choose faster remittance options : Traditional wire transfers can take 1 to 3 working days depending on the recipient country and banking network. To avoid delays, opt for banks that offer same-day remittance transfers, especially if initiated before the daily cut-off time (usually 11:30 AM for most currencies).

: Traditional wire transfers can take 1 to 3 working days depending on the recipient country and banking network. To avoid delays, opt for banks that offer same-day remittance transfers, especially if initiated before the daily cut-off time (usually 11:30 AM for most currencies). Look for digital convenience : Some banks now enable overseas remittance in just three simple steps, fully online—no paperwork or branch visits.

: Some banks now enable overseas remittance in just three simple steps, fully online—no paperwork or branch visits. Save on transfer fees : Many banks offer zero transfer fees to over 39 countries, helping you save on transfer charges.

: Many banks offer zero transfer fees to over 39 countries, helping you save on transfer charges. Ensure secure and compliant transfers : Always use authorised bank channels under India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Make sure your bank supports compliant usage, annual limits, and required tax documentation.

: Always use authorised bank channels under India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Make sure your bank supports compliant usage, annual limits, and required tax documentation. Take advantage of added benefits: Certain banks offer real-time FX rates, remittance tracking, and better control over your transaction—all of which reduce uncertainty and bring peace of mind.

To reduce delays or additional fees, use only approved channels and verify that your foreign remittance service is compliant with India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). These include annual ceilings, allowable uses, tax records, and FEMA guidelines, all of which are important when transferring money abroad on a regular basis.

Some online platforms today provide facility to track remittances, preferential forex rates, and same-day transfers, providing you with better visibility and control.

Be Aware of Tax and Compliance Requirements

When making foreign remittances, parents must ensure compliance with India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Annual limits, PAN requirements, and applicable taxes must be clearly understood. It is advisable to retain documentation such as Form A2 and the purpose code for each transfer. Consulting a tax advisor or using platforms that offer built-in compliance checks can help avoid regulatory issues.

Conclusion

Supporting a child’s international education is a significant and long-term commitment, both emotionally and financially. With careful planning, compliant remittance options, and access to reliable banking tools, parents can ensure timely support while maintaining their own financial well-being.

Consider using a remittance service that offers features like instant fund transfer, no hidden bank charges and offer convenient remittance process. A secure and well-structured financial approach allows children to pursue their academic goals with clarity and confidence, knowing that their support system is dependable and prepared.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!