Paulinho scores in 100th minute as Palmeiras eliminates Botafogo

Substitute Paulinho scored his second goal of the FIFA Club World Cup 10 minutes into extra time to lift Brazil's Palmeiras to a 1-0 victory over domestic rivals Botafogo in Saturday's second-round clash at Philadelphia. HT Image

Paulinho's low strike, which took a slight deflection off Botafogo defender Alexander Barboza before rolling into the bottom left corner, makes the Brazilian side the tournament's first quarterfinalist.

Palmeiras will play again in Philadelphia next Friday against the winner of Saturday's later match between Chelsea and Benfica.

Palmeiras increased the pressure after halftime.

Just over a minute into the second half, Estevao's effort from the edge of the penalty arc forced John into his first stop, a diving denial to his right.

Then in the 60th, John had to make sure he held Mauricio's well-struck low effort from the edge of the penalty area through traffic.

Manager Abel Ferreira removed the influential Estevao and Vitor Roque in the 64th minute.

But Palmeiras continued its posture as the match's aggressor, with Maurício's header forcing John into a fine reflex save in the 73rd minute.

In the 88th, Paulinho could have done better with a 25-yard half-volley that sat up well. Instead, he fired well high.

There were few clear opportunities before the break.

In the ninth minute, Joaquin Piquerez sent a tempting low cross to the near post but Roque got only a slight sliding touch, sending it rolling wide of the far post.

Botafogo's best first-half chance came when captain Marlon Freitas roamed forward in the 43rd minute but also dragged his effort wide of the mark.

Palmeiras threatened again in first-half stoppage time through Richard Rios' long-range effort that sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.