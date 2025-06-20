Phillies add INF Buddy Kennedy; RHP Aaron Nola to 60-day IL

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola was moved to the 60-day injured list to accommodate a roster move Thursday. HT Image

Infielder Buddy Kennedy had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after utility man Weston Wilson was optioned.

Nola, 32, went on the injured list in May with a sprained right ankle. He then came away with a stress reaction in his rib cage during his recovery from the ankle issue. He is not eligible to return to the active roster until mid-July.

Nola struggled this season, going 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts. He gave up nine runs on 12 hits, both career highs, in 3 2/3 innings May 14 against the St. Louis Cardinals, and has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his starts.

In 11 seasons with the Phillies, Nola is 105-86 with a 3.78 ERA in 277 starts. He finished as high as third in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2018, when he also made his lone All-Star Game appearance.

Kennedy returns to the major leagues after playing eight games for the Phillies last season. In parts of three seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2022-23), Detroit Tigers (2024) and Phillies, he has batted .203 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 54 games.

Wilson, 30, was batting .194 with one home run in 20 games this season and is a career .264 hitter with five home runs over 68 games in parts of the last three seasons with Philadelphia.

