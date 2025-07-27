Phillies offense continues to roll in win over Yankees

Bryce Harper homered in the third inning and Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run double one pitch after an error by second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the seventh as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rolled to a 9-4 victory over the struggling New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon. HT Image

The Phillies sent the Yankees to their seventh loss in 10 games following a five-game winning streak July 6-11. Philadelphia also earned the win after the Yankees held Aaron Judge out of the lineup because of a right elbow injury.

Harper tagged New York's Marcus Stroman (2-2) for a 425-foot drive into the right-center field seats with two outs after the right-hander struck out Trea Turner and Schwarber.

Schwarber followed up his second two-homer game this season with a double during a four-run seventh off Allan Winans. Schwarber's hit gave the Phillies a 9-1 lead and occurred after Chisholm booted a grounder by Turner for New York's 10th error in its past five games.

Turner opened the game with a ground rule double and scored three batters later on an RBI single by J.T. Realmuto, who hit the tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh off Luke Weaver Friday.

Turner drove in a run with a ground ball to shortstop in the fourth when the Phillies drew four walks. The shortstop added an RBI double in the sixth off Yerry de Los Santos for a 5-1 lead before reaching on Chisholm's misplay.

Edmundo Sosa blasted a two-run homer in the seventh off as the Phillies totaled 13 hits, giving them 27 in the series. Sosa exited with a back contusion after the seventh following a collision with left fielder Brandon Marsh while fielding a pop up by Chisholm.

Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez bounced back from Sunday's rough outing against the Los Angeles Angels and held the Yankees to one run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, walked one and threw 108 pitches.

Jasson Dominguez had an RBI single in the fourth off Suarez, who held Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton hitless in eight at-bats. Ben Rice scored on a balk in the eighth before Alan Rangel struck out Goldschmidt.

Stanton hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the Yankees, who are getting outscored 55-38 since the All-Star break.

Stroman endured the worst of his five starts since returning from a left knee injury. The right-hander allowed four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media