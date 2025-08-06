Phillies' reliever Alvarado rejoins team following PED ban, will be eligible later this month

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado has rejoined the team following an 80-game suspension for violating baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy. HT Image

Alvarado was back in Philadelphia before Tuesday night's home game against Baltimore and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon. The Venezuelan left-hander is eligible to return to the big leagues on Aug. 19, but can't pitch in the postseason if the Phillies qualify due to Major League Baseball rules on PED bans.

Philadelphia led the NL East by 1 1/2 games over the New York Mets heading into Tuesday’s games.

“I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincere apologies,” Alvarado posted on Instagram. "I made a mistake and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB. Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win.”

Alvarado was suspended on May 18 following a positive test for an external testosterone. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason.

The Phillies used several players in the closer role after Alvarado's suspension before acquiring Jhoan Duran in a trade with Minnesota for two top prospects last week.

Alvarado had a 2.70 ERA, 25 strikeouts and seven saves in 20 appearances before the suspension. The 30-year-old will lose $4.5 million, half his $9 million salary this year as part of a $22 million, three-year contract he signed in 2023, as a result of the suspension.

Alvarado is 19-26 with a 3.40 ERA in 399 relief appearances and one start over nine major league seasons with Tampa Bay (2017-20) and the Phillies (2021-25). He has 52 saves in 68 appearances and appeared in 21 postseason games over the last three seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb