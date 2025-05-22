Plan ahead, travel better: How to make the most of your summer break

Where are you planning to go this summer – relaxing on a beach holiday in Thailand, or soaking in the scenic beauty of the Swiss Alps, or exploring the buzz of a big city in the US? No matter the destination, it's always a good idea to plan your holiday in advance. Without a bit of preparation, a relaxing trip can quickly turn stressful. Scrambling for last-minute flights, dealing with expensive hotels, or feeling overwhelmed by too many options when you arrive can take the fun out of it. Planning your summer holiday in advance can enhance your experience.

Planning ahead helps you make the most of your time away. A simple itinerary can go a long way in making your trip smoother and more enjoyable. Here are a few things worth considering before you start planning your trip:

Secure your flight to catch early bird deals

One of the most critical components of any travel plan is the air ticket. Last-minute searches could reveal inflated fares, limited seat availability, and inconvenient flight times. The minute you finalise your travel dates and destination, secure your flight tickets. Booking ahead, especially for popular summer vacation periods, can help you unlock competitive pricing, a wider choice of airlines and routes, and the flexibility to select preferred seats.

Your home away from home deserves attention

Just as with flights, meticulously planning your accommodation is very important. Choosing the right hotel, resort, or home stay can significantly enhance your travel experience, offering the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and ambience. Delaying this decision, particularly during peak seasons, can lead to some top options being sold-out and exorbitantly priced rooms – so you need to settle for properties that simply don’t align with your preferences. Advance booking allows you to thoroughly research various lodging options, read reviews, compare amenities, and lock in the best rates.

Local sightseeing: Curating unforgettable experiences

After reaching your destination, you could get overwhelmed with options on what to do. By drafting out your local sightseeing itinerary, you can make the most of the limited time you have at hand. Imagine arriving at a museum only to find tickets sold out, or spending precious vacation time navigating public transport when a pre-arranged transfer could have simplified your day. Make sure you research about attractions, note down opening hours, pre-book popular tours or entry tickets, and even mapping out daily routes can save countless hours of queueing and uncertainty on the ground. Booking ahead can also help you save some money at certain destinations.

