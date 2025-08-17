Pogba watches as Monaco start Ligue 1 season with a win

Paul Pogba watched as Monaco easily beat Le Havre 3-1 in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday as Lyon won away at Lens. HT Image

The 2018 World Cup winner's appearance in the locker room at the Louis II Stadium was one of the highlights of the first half.

Dressed in a vintage Monaco jersey, a cap on his head, and a big smile on his face, Pogba saw his team quickly take the measure of an outclassed Le Havre.

Midfielder Pogba signed a two-year contract with Monaco from Juventus this summer in a bid to relaunch his career back home in France.

The former Manchester United player had made only 12 appearances across the last three seasons due to injuries, suspension and an extortion case in which he was the victim.

However to see Pogba in a Monaco jersey, fans will have to wait a little longer, along with Guinea-Bissau forward Ansu Fati, the club's other big summer signing.

Adi Hutter's hosts proved dominant particularly in midfield opening after 32 minutes after Gautier Lloris bundled Aleksandr Golovin's powerful cross into his own net.

Englishman Eric Dier, also a summer signing, doubled the lead with a header from a well-taken Lamine Camara corner just after the hour mark.

Le Havre pulled a goal back six minutes later when Rassoul Ndiaye got the better of new Monaco goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky before Maghnes Akliouche put the result beyond a doubt after 74 minutes.

Earlier Georges Mikautadze scored the only goal as Lyon got their campaign off the mark at Lens.

Mikautadze struck at the end of the first half to give the seven-time Ligue 1 champions their first win since American businesswoman Michele Kang took over as president in June to save the club from relegation after compatriot John Textor resigned amid financial irregularities.

Lyon turned the page on this era by winning against their former coach Pierre Sage, who took over at Lens after Will Still's departure.

Financially constrained for summer signings, Lyon built its success with what it already had with strikers Malick Fofana and Mikautadze and midfield stalwart Corentin Tolisso combining well.

Fofana ran rings around the Lens defence, breaking through at the end of the first half when he provided an ideal cross to Mikautadze.

Despite 18 shots on goal, Lens were unable to deliver with Wesley Said and Deiver Machado both missing numerous chances.

New recruit Florian Thauvin came off the bench for Lens after 57 minutes to rapturous applause from the home fans but despite bringing creativity and freshness, the World Cup winner could not make the difference.

bur/ea/dmc

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB