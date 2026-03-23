​MUMBAI, INDIA — Powermax, India’s leading fitness equipment brand, has officially announced its high-octane partnership with Indian cricketing star Shivam Dube for their latest campaign, "Champions Train Differently." The campaign highlights Powermax’s premium range of fitness solutions—including professional-grade treadmills, cycles, and specialized home gym equipment—designed for those who push boundaries. By featuring Shivam Dube, whose explosive performance on the field has made him a household name, the brand aims to inspire a new generation of fitness enthusiasts to elevate their training standards from the comfort of their homes. Powermax Joins Forces with Cricket Sensation Shivam Dube for "Champions Train Differently" Campaign

​ Where Power Meets Performance ​The "Champions Train Differently" campaign showcases how elite athletes maintain their edge using cutting-edge technology. Whether it’s high-endurance cardio on treadmills or strength building with versatile home gym setups, Powermax provides the tools necessary for a "champion-level" workout.

​ A Creative Powerhouse Collaboration ​The campaign is being brought to life by Zoommantra, a premier production house known for its high-impact visual storytelling. Under the direction of Kumar Siddharth and Naman Tyagi and creative direction of Rohit Bose Roy, the production team is crafting a cinematic experience that captures the raw energy of professional sports and the precision of Powermax equipment.

​"At Powermax, we believe that fitness isn't just a routine; it’s a mindset. Shivam Dube perfectly embodies this spirit of relentless improvement," said a representative from Powermax. "With Zoommantra, we are confident this campaign will resonate with anyone who strives for excellence."

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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