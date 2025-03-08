Pregnancy Unscripted By LifeCell: What’s The Buzz All About?

In our country, “good news” is almost always associated with “getting pregnant”. Don’t believe it? Ask any newly married couple, and you’ll have your answer. But, the moment this so-called “good news” is delivered to the parents, in-laws, and those distant relatives of the couple; there’s a sudden change in the direction of the air and how! In a matter of days, the couple, especially the mom-to-be, is bombarded with advice, suggestions, rules - all unasked for, of course. Wear this, not that - Eat that, not this - Walk slow, not fast and the list goes on. The irony? Before the pregnant woman even realizes it, the supposed “good news” of her life turns into one of the most stressful ones. Pregnancy Unscripted By LifeCell

Now, as a community, have we really thought about what a pregnant woman is actually going through as she enters this new chapter of her life? What are her thoughts on the constant interference and unsought guidance? While there are many trying to address the core problems faced by mothers in the making, a recent initiative “Pregnancy Unscripted” by LifeCellhas stirred a wave of commotion on social media. Breaking stereotypes, this campaign digs into the thoughts of real pregnant women as they take you through their individual experiences, regrets, and a lot more. The best part? This impactful gesture by LifeCell has resonated so well with all the mothers out there that they’re also raving about it within their circle, while also resharing it in their social media accounts! Are you an expectant parent too? Then this video collab should definitely be on your watchlist. It’s available across all of LifeCell’s main social media handles including Instagram ,YouTube & Facebook.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

