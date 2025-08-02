PREVIEW-Soccer-Brazil's tactical balance tested as Colombia rematch looms in Copa America final

By Janina Nuno Rios HT Image

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil have cruised into the Women's Copa America final with dominant scorelines and solid performances, but their biggest challenge awaits in Saturday's rematch against Colombia, a side determined to dethrone the defending champions.

Arthur Elias's team has not leaned on star power to reach the final. Instead, Brazil's run has been defined by tactical balance: a disciplined backline, coordinated pressing, sharp execution on set pieces, and exploiting their opponent's defensive miscues.

Their success is largely down to a core of new figures, such as Amanda Gutierres, who is the leading scorer for the team in the tournament with five goals and plays a central role in attack. Her brace in their semi-final win over Uruguay underscored her sharp positioning and composure in front of goal.

"Hard work pays off," the Palmeiras striker said after the 5-1 victory. "Nothing is forced, everything happens at the right moment."

Meanwhile, the experience of Marta continues to anchor the group. The veteran playmaker, who returned from international retirement for this tournament, was named MVP in the semi-final after a standout performance, assisting the opening goal and converting a penalty.

Captain Marta's energy in Quito's altitude, along with her leadership and vision, has brought balance to a side still finding their rhythm.

"We knew what to do when we had the ball, especially finding the passes between the lines," Marta said, also praising Brazil's defensive response after a shaky start to the second half. "(Goalkeeper) Claudia and the girls at the back sorted things out."

While defensively solid with just two goals conceded in five matches, Brazil's intensity lapses have created openings that Colombia, led by Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramirez, could punish.

Their group-stage goalless draw saw Colombia dominate for 70 minutes after goalkeeper Lorena's red card, highlighting the fine margins the eight-time champions must control in the final.

Brazil may not dazzle for 90 minutes, but their formula built on discipline, rotation and rising confidence has proved effective.

Colombia represent their sternest test yet, but with a blend of energy and experience the reigning champions are positioned to complete their mission again. (Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)