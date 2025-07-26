Purdue calls leaked playbook allegation against ex-Memphis player 'mischaracterized'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Purdue Boilermakers believe the alleged leaking of a playbook from defensive back Tahj Ra-El, a former Memphis player, to UTSA quarterback Owen McCown has been “mischaracterized.” HT Image

Ra-El left Memphis in the middle of last season and has since transferred to Purdue where coach Barry Odom is in his first season.

“Our coaching staff sees this scenario as being mischaracterized and does not have any concerns moving forward,” the athletic department said in a statement given to The Associated Press on Friday.

The controversy erupted last week when On3 published screenshots of an alleged conversation between the former high school teammates from Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Far left is coverages. i’ll send you better list showing you the call,” the screenshot showed Ra-El wrote. “But they run qtrs none of they safeties can cover btw (sic).”

Ra-El also reportedly told McCown that starting safety Kourtlan Marsh had an injured hamstring. Marsh didn’t play in the game, which UTSA won 44-36 after scoring 30 consecutive points to erase a 24-14 halftime deficit.

During the American Conference media days, UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said the information had “no bearing whatsoever” on the outcome of that game even though he said he had not heard about the allegations until last week.

“The stuff he sent him didn’t make any sense, so he didn’t tell me,” Traylor said. “He was just being nice to his buddy. It got blown out of context in my opinion.”

McCown threw for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 13 games last season, his first as the Roadrunners starter. They finished 7-6 and beat Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield reportedly said he and Traylor were seated across from each other during a media day event and they decided it was best to move on from the controversy.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football