QB Justin Fields sustains dislocated toe at camp

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day after sustaining a dislocated toe on his right foot Thursday.

Despite the initial alarm raised when Fields left the morning practice on a cart, the team said he "avoided serious injury and significant missed time."

Fields went to the turf while moving to his right and throwing a pass in the direction of tight end Jeremy Ruckert that fell incomplete. He stayed on the ground, shifted to a seated, upright position and talked with trainers before moving to the injury tent.

Head coach Aaron Glenn later told reporters that he believes another player stepped on Fields' toe.

The training camp practice resumed with veteran backup Tyrod Taylor working with the first team.

"Listen, we have an outstanding backup in Tyrod," Glenn said. "He's been in this league for around 14 years. The leadership he brings, we're all good."

Fields, a former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears, signed a two-year, $40 million contract in March and the Jets are counting on him to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending injury on his first series with the Jets in 2023, was released at the end of the 2024 season and signed with Fields' previous team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those teams kick off the regular season against each other on Sept. 7.

Fields, 26, had shoulder (AC joint) and groin injuries during his stint in Chicago.

Fields started the first six games of the season for Pittsburgh in 2024 and went 4-2 with a pair of three-point defeats (20-17 vs. Dallas, 27-24 at Indianapolis) before he was replaced as the No. 1 QB by Russell Wilson.

--Field Level Media