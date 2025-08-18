Rahm edges Niemann for LIV season title as Munoz wins at Indy

Spain's Jon Rahm captured his second consecutive LIV Golf season crown on Sunday, shooting an 11-under par 60 before losing a playoff to Colombia's Sebastian Munoz at LIV Golf Indianapolis. HT Image

Munoz birdied the first playoff hole to beat Rahm for the Indy title after both finished on 22-under 191 through all 54 holes at Chatham Hills in the Saudi-backed series' last individual event of the year.

But Rahm's result was good enough to edge Chile's Joaquin Niemann in the season points chase for the second year in a row, delivering heartbreak on the season's last day as he did in 2024.

Rahm won the campaign title without winning any LIV event while Niemann took titles this year in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia and Britain.

Rahm captured $18 million for claiming the season crown with Niemann taking $8 million for his runner-up season finish after sharing fourth at Indy on 196 with a closing 66.

Munoz, who battled two-time major winner Dustin Johnson for the lead most of the day, birdied the 17th and 18th holes in regulation and the 18th again in the playoff to win his first title since the 2019 PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship.

"We came today to try and take care of business," Munoz said. "Of course Jon shot 10-under so you go from one legend to another one. It was pretty cool. Awesome experience. Making birdie two times in a row (at 18), it's undescribable.

Munoz battled for the victory after firing a 59 on Friday, only the third sub-60 round in LIV history.

"I feel really proud of myself," he said. "It has been a long time coming, six years since my last win, and it's awesome right now."

A severe overnight storm toppled trees and swamped fairways, delaying the shotgun start by 55 minutes, with players using lift, clean and place rules on the rain-softened course.

Masters and US Open winner Rahm birdied six of the first 10 holes, eagled the par-five 13th and after a bogey at 14 closed with four consecutive birdies to pull away from Niemann, whose five birdies in the last eight holes were not enough to keep pace with Rahm.

Rahm nearly holed his approach at 15 to set up a tap-in birdie, sank a six-foot birdie at 16, birdied 17 and dropped his approach at 18 inches from the hole for another tap-in birdie.

Even after Rahm finished, Niemann had a last title chance if Munoz forced and won a playoff and Johnson made double bogey at 18.

Munoz did his part but Johnson birdied the last to finish third to end Niemann's hopes.

England's Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter avoided being dumped from LIV for 2026, finishing in the season's top 48 in points to escape the relegation zone.

Westwood birdied four of his first five holes while Poulter birdied four of his last five to avoid the drop, each finishing on 201.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson was dropped, however, after missing a birdie putt at the 18th that would have seen him avoid relegation at Poulter's expense.

Niemann's Torque won the Indy team title, it's first triumph since 2023, but Rahm's Legion XIII holds the top seeding for next week's LIV Team Championship.

