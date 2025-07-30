Raiders tiptoe around release of DT Christian Wilkins

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll refused to comment on the reported human resources complaint that led to the team releasing $110 million defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. HT Image

Carroll said Tuesday that he had nothing to add on the matter beyond his July 25 comment that the Raiders saw "no clear path to his return."

"Really I don't. I have no comment to make," Carroll said. "We made a decision on what we're doing and we're moving with it. We'll see how that all unveils itself in time."

Wilkins signed with the Raiders in March 2024 but was released last Thursday. ESPN reported Wilkins attempted to kiss a teammate on top of the head in the locker room and the action was not appreciated -- resulting in a complaint filed with the franchise's human resources department. The Raiders have not confirmed the report nor the effort to void the final $35.2 million in guarantees remaining on the deal.

Las Vegas had placed him on the physically unable to perform list before the start of training camp. Wilkins, 29, had been working his way back from a season-ending Jones fracture to his left foot. The team claimed it discussed a second surgical procedure with Wilkins, NFL Network reported, and he didn't fully comply.

Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association in an attempt to recoup the guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.

He hasn't played in a game since October, when he was placed on injured reserve. Wilkins recorded 17 tackles and two sacks in five games (all starts) before having season-ending surgery.

Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million contract with $84.75 million guaranteed as an unrestricted free agent, and at his energetic introductory press conference, described himself as a character and "sick, twisted individual up here."

With no clarification from Raiders' decision-makers, teammates have been left to try to tiptoe around what has become an increasingly murky situation.

"We pretty much kind of moved on from the situation. I really don't want to comment further on it," defensive tackle Adam Nelson said.

"But I will say, whatever you're going through as a person -- athlete, non- athlete -- whatever your struggle is, you got something going on in life, just talk to somebody. Get some therapy. Whatever your deal is, is your deal. Somebody out there in this world full of millions of people is willing to listen. Willing to listen, hear you out, and work through whatever you need to work through. But don't make any hasty decisions. Get help."

