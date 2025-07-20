Rallying-Solberg on the verge of maiden WRC win in Estonia

July 19 (Reuters) - Toyota driver Oliver Solberg is on the verge of a maiden World Rally Championship (WRC) victory after extending his lead during a lightning-fast penultimate leg at Rally Estonia on Saturday. HT Image

The 23-year-old Swede heads into Sunday's three-stage finale with a 21-second lead, putting him within reach of a historic win that would place him among a select few to triumph on debut with a new team at rallying's top level.

Solberg, who is the son of Norwegian 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, is making a one-off appearance for Toyota alongside his regular WRC2 campaign.

Having seized the rally lead on Friday morning, Solberg remained composed throughout Saturday's 125km course, adding four more stage wins and steadily increasing his margin from 12.4 seconds.

"It's been an absolutely amazing day," Solberg said. "Really consistent speed, no mistakes, just trying to keep it clean. It wasn't the plan to extend the gap, but hey, it's fantastic."

"I'm just doing my thing and trying to do every stage as good as I can and as clean as I can with no mistakes, and today there have been no mistakes. They are pushing so hard behind, and I can feel it - it's tense."

He had posted fastest times on three of the morning's four tests. In the afternoon, his focus turned to managing risk on the routes near Otepaa and Kanepi, easing off slightly while conceding very little time to his nearest rivals.

Behind Solberg, 2019 world champion and home favourite Ott Tanak is in a tight battle for second with fellow Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville, who sits just four seconds behind. Kalle Rovanpera from Finland lies fourth. (Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru and Tommy Lund in Gdansk)