Ramon Urias, Orioles blast Blue Jays in Game 1 of DH

Ramon Urias hit two home runs, Gunnar Henderson and Tyler O'Neill each drove in four runs and Jordan Westburg collected four hits, fueling the host Baltimore Orioles to a 16-4 romp over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader.

O'Neill and Henderson both homered, while Henderson, Urias and Ramon Laureano each had three of the Orioles' 19 hits. Cedric Mullins doubled twice and added two of the team's five sacrifice flies in Baltimore's fourth consecutive triumph. Westburg and Laureano both scored four runs.

Orioles starter Charlie Morton (7-8) worked six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. The 41-year-old right-hander eclipsed the 100-strikeout mark for the 10th time in his career.

Easton Lucas (3-3) took the loss, giving up four runs in 2 2/3 innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start.

Joey Loperfido homered among his three hits and Addison Barger also went deep for the Blue Jays, who suffered a third consecutive loss for the first time since June 13-15.

The Orioles have scored a total of 27 runs across the first two games of the series without having to bat in the ninth inning in either game. They won 11-4 on Monday night.

Baltimore took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with sacrifice flies from O'Neill and Mullins producing the runs. The Orioles' two third-inning runs also came on sacrifice flies provided by Urias and Mullins.

O'Neill and Urias smacked back-to-back home runs in the sixth, with O'Neill's blast his fourth in a five-game stretch. Henderson and Urias homered in the seventh. Westburg's double and Jackson Holliday's sacrifice fly drove in eighth-inning runs.

Pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, worked the final two innings for Baltimore. He gave up one run on two hits.

The necessity for a doubleheader Tuesday came because of an April postponement.

