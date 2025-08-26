Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Rams LT Alaric Jackson back at practice after blood clots

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 12:45 am IST

FOOT

Los Angeles left tackle Alaric Jackson was set to practice for the first time Monday after dealing with blood clots and appears to be in line to play in the Week 1 season opener at home Sept. 7 against the Houston Texans.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Jackson will start going through team drills at the team's practice facility with less than two weeks remaining before the start of the season.

"We have a good plan in place," McVay said when asked about Jackson's status. "... That (injury) demands flexibility, but we feel really good. He has put so much work in, and I think he has handled it like a total stud. And I am really happy for him that all things are pointing him to be ready to and be able to manage this."

Jackson has dealt with blood clots twice since 2022.

Jackson's return is a major development for the Rams who are looking for the fifth-year pro to provide protection to the blind side of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who returned to practice last week after working through an aggravated disk in his back.

The experienced Rams' offensive line also includes Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein.

Jackson, who made his debut with the Rams in 2021 after going undrafted out of Iowa, has started in 35 of the 41 games he has played over four career seasons. He has started in all 29 games he has played the past two seasons.

The Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $57-million contract extension in February.

--Field Level Media

