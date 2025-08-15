Rams QB Matthew Stafford set for another Saturday workout

Matthew Stafford is not ready to practice but head coach Sean McVay and the Rams anticipate their starting quarterback testing the health of his balky back on Saturday. HT Image

Stafford has not participated in training camp because of the back issue. He missed a targeted return-to-practice date on Monday after he tried to throw Saturday and experienced discomfort.

He received an epidural injection and earlier this week was filmed by reporters entering a hyperbaric recovery trailer parked at the team practice facility.

McVay said it's a "little bit of both" pain tolerance and function Stafford must overcome.

"We're trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don't really have much more information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field," McVay said Thursday.

McVay said the goal remains having Stafford in the lineup when the Houston Texans visit Los Angeles for Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 7. That gives the organization three weeks to find answers.

Backup Stetson Bennett IV completed 16 of 24 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week in a 32-21 preseason home win over the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy Garoppolo won't play in the preseason, McVay stated, and is the likely choice if the Rams need an emergency spot starter for Stafford.

The Rams downplayed rumors the team would be interested in acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Falcons. Cousins and McVay have a history from their days together in Washington, and former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is Cousins' current coach in Atlanta, where Michael Penix Jr. is now the starter.

Stafford, 37, was the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Cousins turns 37 next week. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2012.

