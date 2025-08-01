Rays lose Jonathan Aranda, Yandy Diaz, Chandler Simpson vs. Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays lost All-Star Jonathan Aranda in the fifth inning Thursday afternoon after the first baseman collided with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton during a game in New York. HT Image

Two other Rays, former American League batting champion Yandy Diaz and rookie outfielder Chandler Simpson, also exited the game with injuries.

Aranda fielded a low throw from third baseman Junior Caminero, who collected Stanton's soft grounder on a wet field. As Aranda attempted to complete the catch, his left wrist appeared to make contact with Stanton near the designated hitter's left shoulder.

Aranda dropped to the ground and was on his back shaking his head in obvious pain. After being checked out by a trainer and manager Kevin Cash, Aranda walked off the field and was replaced by Brandon Lowe, who moved over from second base

Aranda is hitting .316 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 103 games this season.

The Rays lost designated hitter Diaz to a bruised right forearm. In the first inning, he was hit by a pitch thrown by New York right-hander Marcus Stroman.

When Diaz's spot came up in the fourth, Christopher Morel pinch-hit for him.

Diaz, a former All-Star, is hitting .283 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 103 games.

Simpson was lost to a hand injury in the third. He was playing left field and was replaced by Jake Mangum.

Simpson is hitting .297 with 32 steals in 65 games this season and has made starts in center and left field.

--Field Level Media