R.D. Rajpal School Applauds its enthusiasts of class X & XII 2024-25

R.D. Rajpal School, Sector 9, Dwarka New Delhi – Dwarka’s Best School Continues to Set the Benchmark with Stellar Class X and XII CBSE Results (2024–25). This temple of learning located in the heart of Dwarka, New Delhi, stands tall as one of the best schools in Dwarka, a name synonymous with academic excellence, holistic development, and consistent performance. R.D. Rajpal School Congratulates Class XII toppers (2024-2025)

Patience, persistence, and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success. With a legacy of nurturing young minds into confident achievers, the school has repeatedly proven its position among the top schools in Dwarka through the brilliant performance of its students. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication and the expertise of the school facility, the state-of-the -art resources and opportunities provided by R. D. Rajpal School and the unwavering support and trust of the parent community in our school.

R.D. Rajpal School is elated to celebrate the incredible achievements of all the students in the CBSE Class X and XII board examination for the academic year 2024-25. The management and the staff extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their exceptional performance, which is a true reflection of their dedication, discipline and perseverance. Recognised as the highly trusted and preferred school, this year’s result has once again proven that commitment to excellence is a part of the R.D. Rajpal School.

CLASS XII TOPPERS: LEADING THE WAY IN EXCELLENCE

STREAM WISE TOPPERS OF THE SCHOOL

Subject wise Toppers for Science Stream

Hansika – Our Science stream topper, scoring a perfect 100 in Mathematics and excellent marks across all subjects. A true academic star!

Ojassvi Singh -Secured 2nd position with a perfect 100 in Biology. A brilliant performance!

Sapna- Clinched the 3rd position with consistent scores and unwavering determination.

Subject wise Toppers for Commerce Stream

Narayani Verma - Topped the stream with outstanding scores in English (99), Economics (98), and Business Studies (97).

Kartikay Gupta - Demonstrated excellence with top scores in Business Studies (97) and Accountancy (95) making himself a role model for his peers. Keep striving for excellence and pursuing your passion for Commerce!

Kanishka Garg , Arshi Pandey & Sakshum Gupta -Impressive performance with a strong academic record in Commerce stream is a clear reflection of their relentless hard work.

Tiya Anand - Achieved a perfect 100 in Psychology and an exceptional 99 in Painting.

Tanishq & Divya Chauhan –Secured the second position with an outstanding 96 % each. Tanishq excelled in History by scoring 99, adding to the pride of the school's legacy whereas Divya showed remarkable academic strength with 98 in Economics and 96 in Political Science. Her success reflects her determination and perseverance.

LAVANYA AGGARWAL- Secured the third rank with a marvelous 94.2%

Perfect 100 Scorers

Hansika - Mathematics

Ojassvi Singh - Biology.

Tiya Anand – Psychology

Class XII Result Highlights

The average school percentage of school is 83.05% reflecting strong overall academic performance.

105 students got distinction out of 117, a testament to the school's consistent focus on academic excellence.

CLASS X TOPPERS TURNED OUT TO BE A ROARING SUCCESS

Class X Toppers for the Academic Year 2024-2025.

Harshit has emerged as the school topper with a phenomenal score of 98 .8 %, securing a perfect 100 in Science and also excelling in Hindi(((99) and Mathematics(98). He has set the bar high with his outstanding performance.

Rishi Shukla & Vivaan Gulati: Secured the second position with an impressive 98 % each. Rishi excelled in Sanskrit ( 100 ) and Social Science ( 99 ), while Vivaan also secured 99 in Social Science .

Ishan Chaturvedi secured the third rank with a robust 97% achieving perfect 100 in English and Artificial Intelligence(A.I.)

Perfect 100 Achievers

The following students achieved perfect 100 marks, showcasing excellence in their respective subjects:

Ishan Chaturvedi : Perfect 100 in English & A.I. Harshit : Perfect 100 in Science Rishi Shukla : Perfect 100 in Sanskrit Avni Sharma : Perfect 100 in English Rudra Sharma : Perfect 100 in A.I. Abhinav Chaudhary : Perfect 100 in A.I.

Class X Result Highlights

Average school percentage : 83.35%

41 students scored 90% & above, & 111 students got distinction out of 139,showcasing the dedication of both students and faculty.

Contact us: www.rdrajpalschooldwarka.com, Ph : 9599868947, 9711880842

