Red Sox, Cubs hope to carry momentum into second half of season

A pair of teams eager to resume play will kick off the second half of the regular season on Friday afternoon, when the Chicago Cubs host the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago is on pace to finish with its most wins since its 2016 World Series championship season (103) and return to postseason play for the first time since 2020. The Cubs won eight of 12 games entering the All-Star break and sit a half-game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League's best record.

With a pair of 25-homer sluggers in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki spearheading the powerful lineup, the Cubs appear to be on track for a special end to the summer.

"Our job is to just keep winning. It's as simple as that," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "There's so much season left. Just keep winning. Stack up wins and we're going to be in a good position."

After a six-game road trip capped the first half of the season, Chicago returns to Wrigley Field on Friday, where the club has gone 30-16.

Veteran right-hander Colin Rea (7-3, 3.91 ERA) gets the start and will look to extend his personal winning streak to four games. Since his last loss against the Seattle Mariners on June 22, Rea has allowed just four runs in 18 2/3 innings. The 35-year-old surrendered one run in seven innings last time out in an 8-1 victory over the host Minnesota Twins.

In his only career start against Boston, Rea gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 6-3 victory as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in May 2024.

Nobody in baseball entered the break as hot as the Boston Red Sox, who have won 10 straight games and catapulted themselves into the American League postseason picture.

Following a July 2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, Boston swept the Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays to pull within three games of the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays and just a game back of the second- place New York Yankees. A win on Friday would match the ninth-longest winning streak in franchise history, which was last accomplished in September 2016.

"We've still got a long way to go," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "We're happy with this stretch, we're happy with how we've been playing. I think we've only had one bad series the last few weeks, so we're playing well."

Lucas Giolito (6-1, 3.36) will make his 14th start of the season for the Red Sox on Friday. Like his counterpart in Rea, Giolito has won three consecutive starts. Since allowing seven runs in less than two innings against the Los Angeles Angels on June 4, Giolito has gone 5-0 with a 0.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts in six starts.

The 31-year-old right-hander will hope to fare better against the Cubs, as he's 2-3 with a 7.86 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over five career starts against the club.

