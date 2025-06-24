Reimagining Engineers for Industry 4.0: The Rise of India’s Smart Manufacturing Talent

India is a country where studying engineering has long been the most predictable and certain route to a successful career. Not only did it ensure a bright future in terms of job prospects, but it was also one of the most stable and secure sectors to work in. This was primarily because it contributed significantly to the process of nation-building and industrial development, generating numerous jobs in core engineering and ancillary industries. iPMP students exploring Industry 4.0 labs at the NAMTECH campus

However, in the recent past, job prospects for engineering graduates have begun to change dramatically. While the job market is flooded with fresh graduates, with nearly 15 lakh engineering students entering the workforce each year, according to a 2024 TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship report—the landscape of jobs has shifted significantly, both in nature and in demand.

Students from premier institutes are also facing uncertainties. According to the TeamLease report, only 60 per cent of IIT graduates secured placements.

This trend has sparked growing concerns about employability, as many graduates struggle to meet the evolving expectations and skill requirements of the industry.

Bridging the Demand–Supply Gap: A Long-Standing Industry Challenge

For years, industries have grappled with a critical question: How do we bridge the growing gap between talent demand and supply? Despite a steady stream of engineering graduates, most arrive in the job market lacking the hands-on experience and practical exposure, needed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Traditional institutions often fall short in equipping students with the skills required for smart engineering roles that demand proficiency in automation, AI, data integration, and system-level thinking. As a result, companies are confronted with a large talent pool that lacks job-ready skills, forcing them to invest significant resources in re-training and upskilling new hires.

NAMTECH (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology), a global, pioneering initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India, based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has been purposefully established to bridge the widening gap between traditional college education and the evolving needs of modern industry.

Comprehensive courses under its International Professional Master’s Programs (iPMPs), which are co-designed and co-delivered with industry players and global academic institutes, transform engineering graduates into ‘smart engineers’ who are ready for Industry 4.0; engineers who can be instrumental in India achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Bright graduates from the country’s premier engineering institutions can enrol in NAMTECH’s International Professional Master’s Program (iPMP)—an accelerated one-year residential course that offers advanced education and hands-on training in future-focused fields like Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotics, and Sustainability Engineering.

Through strategic partnerships with globally renowned institutions such as the Technical University of Munich (TUM) Asia, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Purdue University Northwest (USA), NAMTECH offers select students valuable global immersion opportunities, ensuring exposure to world-class academic ecosystems and international best practices.

With a strong emphasis on real-world application, NAMTECH’s curriculum integrates micro-factories, digital labs, and industry-grade systems—ensuring that students complement their academic knowledge with immersive, hands-on learning experiences.

The 100% placement success of NAMTECH’s debut batch stands as a strong testament to the institute’s industry-aligned curriculum and its effectiveness in preparing students for the demands of today’s evolving job market.

NAMTECH is making this opportunity of gaining world-class education and real-world experiences more accessible to meritorious students in India by inviting applications for 100 fully funded fellowships for engineering graduates from IITs, NITs, IIITs, BITS, and other top institutions. Its admission for this academic year ends on 10 July.

An urgent need for transformation in engineering sectors

Under the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat initiative, the country is striving to achieve a target of $30 trillion in GDP by 2047.

To fulfil the immense opportunities that these industries will present, the country needs not just engineers but ‘smart engineers’, who will be proficient in subjects such as intelligent systems, integrated automation, and sustainability challenges.

India’s manufacturing sector currently employs more than 100 million people and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11 per cent from its 2024 level of $1.8 trillion. According to the World Economic Forum, 170 million new roles will emerge in the manufacturing and engineering sectors by 2030 globally, in addition to the emergence of 24 million new green jobs within the sector.

While on one hand industry leaders are rearing to push forward with new-age technologies and skill sets, they are facing hurdles such as an acute lack of employees who can steer their processes forward.

This highlights the immense opportunity that lies ahead for ‘smart engineers’, and the role that NAMTECH plays in ensuring that promising young, talent from India can find secure and successful careers in new-age engineering roles.

