Report: Dolphins lose RB Alexander Mattison for season

Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison is out for the season after neck surgery, ESPN reported Monday.

Mattison, 27, sustained the injury as he was tackled on a 21-yard pass play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bears in Chicago. He was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He is expected to make a full recovery, per the report.

NFL Network reported that the team is signing running back Aaron Shampklin after he worked out on Monday, according to his agents. Shampklin, 25, played in three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and had six rushing attempts for 17 yards. He also returned four kickoffs for 101 yards (25.3 average). He recently had workouts for the Bears and New York Jets.

The Dolphins reportedly worked out veteran running back Jamaal Williams on Monday in a related development.

Williams, 30, was released by New Orleans in March. He had signed a three- year, $12 million deal with the Saints after having a career season with the Detroit Lions in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

But his production was meager in 27 games (five starts) with New Orleans. Williams had just 470 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 119 yards.

Last season, Williams had 164 yards and one TD on the ground and nine receptions for 57 yards in 14 games (one start).

In 2022, Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns with the Lions before becoming a free agent.

Williams has rushed for 4,122 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 187 passes for 1,310 yards and eight TDs in 117 games (45 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2017-20), Lions (2021-22) and Saints.

Mattison played in 14 games (seven starts) last season for the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for 420 yards and four TDs. He also had 36 catches for 294 yards and one score.

The Vikings' 2019 third-round draft pick out of Boise State, Mattison spent five seasons in Minnesota. In 89 career games (26 starts), he has rushed for 2,790 yards and 15 TDs and has 136 catches for 1,012 yards and seven scores.

The Miami backfield features starter De'Von Achane along with 2024 fourth- round pick Jaylen Wright and rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon II.

--Field Level Media