Report: Pelicans send CJ McCollum to Washington for Jordan Poole in 4-player deal

Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey are headed from the Washington Wizards to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk in a deal that also includes an exchange of draft picks, ESPN reported Tuesday.

In a deal that gives Washington a veteran in 33-year-old McCollum and more room in projected cap space, the Wizards will reportedly also get a future second-round pick.

McCollum, who is entering the second and final year of a contract extension worth $64 million, averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 56 games last season for the Pelicans.

Olynyk, 34, was only with the Pelicans since a Feb. 6 trade from the Toronto Raptors. In 12 seasons, he is averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 800 games (285 starts) with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Toronto and New Orleans.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, get younger with the addition of 26-year-old Poole, whose 20.5 points per game was tops for the Wizards last season. He averaged 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 68 starts in his second season in Washington after spending the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

Bey signed a three-year deal with Washington last July but never played a game for the Wizards, missing the entire season while recovering from a torn left ACL sustained while he was with the Atlanta Hawks in March 2024.

The 26-year-old has career marks of 14.1 points and 5.2 boards in 292 games (223 starts) with the Detroit Pistons (2020-23) and Hawks.

--Field Level Media