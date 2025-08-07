Rested Scheffler ready to tackle US PGA Tour playoffs

World number one Scottie Scheffler says he's "rested and ready to play" as he prepares to tee it up in the US PGA Tour St. Jude Championship after claiming a fourth major title at the British Open last month. HT Image

"I took a little bit of extra time resting," said the American star, whose season has also included a triumph in the PGA Championship.

"I think just because playing major championships takes a lot out of you, so it was nice to get home and get a little bit of extra rest."

Scheffler romped to a magnificent four-shot victory to claim the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on July 20.

He's since celebrated with a party at home, where he let friends drink out of the Claret Jug, and he also took the Open trophy to his home course Royal Oaks.

Scheffler also attended the New York premiere of the film "Happy Gilmore 2".

It's been a laid-back build up to the St. Jude in Memphis, where Scheffler will launch his defense of the FedEx Cup playoff crown he captured last year.

"At this point in the year, that extra practice is maybe only going to be draining for me a little bit, and that's something that I've learned to manage as my career has gone on.

"My game is in a good spot, and I feel like some extra practice at this point in the year can almost be detrimental in terms of just physical and mental fatigue."

Scheffler leads the 70-strong field at TPC Southwind. The top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings after Sunday's finish will advance to the BMW Championship in Maryland and the top 30 after the BMW advance to the series-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy, second on the points list behind Scheffler, has opted to skip the opening event knowing he will still comfortably make the field for the BMW Championship despite dropping in the standings.

The move was expected as McIlroy prepares for a busy end to his season. After the Tour Championship he's slated to play the DP World Tour's Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup before events in India and Australia.

