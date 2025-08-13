Richardson apologizes to Coleman, speaks about domestic violence arrest

Reigning world 100-meters champion Sha'Carri Richardson apologized to Christian Coleman on Tuesday and spoke out on her domestic violence arrest last month. HT Image

The 25-year-old US sprint star, who took 100m silver at last year's Paris Olympics and the 2023 world crown at Budapest, was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after shoving boyfriend Coleman.

Both competed days later at the US championships in Eugene, Oregon, where Coleman, who reportedly did not press charges, said she should not have been arrested.

Richardson, nevertheless, apologized in an Instagram posting about the incident.

"I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past," Richardson wrote.

"Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can't apologize enough."

In a video on social media, Richardson said she put herself "in a compromised situation" and has done "definitely a lot of self-reflection." and "I hold myself accountable" for her actions.

"I'm taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit and not allowing this moment -- but accepting this moment -- to be more."

Richardson said she wanted to be held accountable to be her best self by family and fans.

"I refuse to run away but to face everything that comes to me head on because everything on the other side is great but you've got to go through in order to get there," she said.

Richardson withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the US meet but because she is the reigning 100 world champion she has qualified for the event at the World Championships next month in Tokyo.

