Rio Takeda and Eri Okayama lead a Japanese surge in the Women's British Open

PORTHCAWL, Wales (AP) — Rio Takeda overcame a double bogey at the turn with four birdies over her final seven holes Thursday for a 5-under 67 to share the lead with Eri Okayama in a Women's British Open that featured a Japanese surge and a mixed day for Lottie Woad.

Japanese players held the top three spots at Royal Porthcawl, with Miyu Yamashita at 68. Three others were among the top 12 after an opening round in which the wind kept anyone from going low but about half the field was at par or better.

Takeda, one of 20 players who have won on the LPGA Tour this year, took a double bogey on the par-5 ninth hole, only to rally over the closing hole to make up ground. Okayama, who plays the Japan LPGA, hit fairway metal to 12 feet on No. 17 for her final birdie.

Woad started the month as the No. 1 amateur in women's golf. She won on the Ladies European Tour, missed a playoff by one shot in an LPGA major and then won the Women's Scottish Open against a strong field in her pro debut.

She was the betting favorite at the final major of the year and did well to stay in the mix with a birdie on the par-5 18th for an even-par 72.

Woad played alongside defending champion Lydia Ko (73) and Lilia Vu, a double major winner from two years ago, who had a 74.

“Had a good amount of birdies, just a few poor bogeys on the front nine that could have definitely been avoided,” Woad said. “Nice to finish on par and birdie the last. It's one of those rounds that could have definitely gotten away from me. I am happy how I hung in there and got a decent round together.”

Nelly Korda, whose No. 1 ranking she has held for the last 16 months is in jeopardy, had an early bogey and kept a clean card the rest of the way, adding three birdies for a 70. Much like Woad, that round could have produced a much higher score if not for a series of key pars, none bigger than Korda's 12-footer on No. 16.

“Sometimes you have to get lucky when you make the wrong decision. You kind of have to bail yourself out,” said Korda, still looking for her first win this year after seven titles last season.

Korda and Woad played in the afternoon, when the wind began to blow harder off the Bristol Channel, and faced a quick turnaround before starting the second round in the morning.

Mao Saigo, who won the first LPGA major of the year at the Chevron Championship, and Riviera Maya Open winner Chisato Iwai were in the large group at 69. That also included Mimi Rhodes of England, who leads the LET money list with three titles.

Rhodes grew up playing across the Bristol Channel, and she came over a month ago to see Royal Porthcawl ahead of her first Women's British Open. The wind was strong that day, which made Thursday feel more manageable.

“The members told me it was the windiest they’d ever seen it, so I played it like with a lot of wind,” Rhodes said. “So yeah, maybe I played it when it was at its toughest and now I just think it’s easier.”

