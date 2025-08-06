Rory McIlroy absence has Tour considering FedEx Cup rule change

Rory McIlroy's decision to skip the first round of the FedEx playoffs this week has the PGA Tour considering a rule change when it comes to the three- event season-ending dash to the Tour Championship. HT Image

With his spot near the top of the FedEx Cup points standings secure, McIlroy elected to skip this week's St. Jude Championship at Memphis knowing that he has enough points to advance to the BMW Championship at Owings Mills, Md., next week.

The top 70 players in the points standings earn a spot in the playoffs with 20 eliminated before the BMW. The top 30 in the standings after the first two weeks of the playoffs advance to the Tour Championship at Atlanta from Aug. 21-24.

McIlroy is the only tour player in the top 70 of the points standings who is not at Memphis this week.

Peter Malnati, player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, was asked about McIlroy's absence and expressed concern. "I think there is stuff in the works (about a rule change) and I'll leave it at that," Malnati said to GolfWeek.

It is unknown if a rule change would include a fine for non-participation or an elimination from the remainder of the playoffs all together.

McIlroy, a three-time Tour Championship winner in 2016, 2019 and 2022, said as far back as last year that he would likely skip the St. Jude Championship if his place in the points standings was secure. He referenced a poor finish in the event last year that did not come close to stopping him from moving on the next round.

Scottie Scheffler leads the FedEx Cup standings with 4,806 points, while McIlroy is second with 3,444. Spot No. 50 currently is held by Australian Min Woo Lee at 851 points. Spot No. 30 belongs to Daniel Berger at 1,167 points.

McIlroy has been mulling over a reduced PGA Tour schedule after also participating in events at Australia, Ireland, India and the United Aram Emirates this year. He also will represent Europe at the upcoming Ryder Cup at Farmingdale, N.Y., in September.

--Field Level Media