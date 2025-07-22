RPT-Polo-Cambiaso reigns again as daughter Mia makes Gold Cup history

(Repeats, fixing lit in para 10) HT Image

Mia Cambiaso first Argentine woman to win Gold Cup

*

Adolfo Cambiaso wins ninth Gold Cup despite injury

*

Gold Cup held at Cowdray Park, home of British polo

EASEBOURNE, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentine polo maestro Adolfo Cambiaso added a ninth British Open Gold Cup to his trophy cabinet at the weekend, but this victory carried extra sparkle – his 23-year-old daughter Mia was playing with him and became the first Argentine woman to claim the prestigious prize.

The 50-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest polo player of all time, led his La Dolfina/Scone team to a nail-biting 9-8 victory over French newcomers Kazak at Cowdray Park in front of more than 8,000 spectators basking in West Sussex sunshine.

The win came 34 years after Cambiaso first lifted the Gold Cup in 1991, and his latest triumph made him the only player to win the tournament alongside two different children having done so with son Poroto in 2020.

Mia Cambiaso became only the third woman to win the Gold Cup and was crowned Most Valuable Player, and her mare DS Altamira claimed Best Playing Pony honours.

The match was as dramatic as it was historic, with the elder Cambiaso suffering three broken fingers in a collision that forced him off the field for the final two minutes, his team clinging to a precarious 9-7 lead.

The injury-causing incident was ruled a foul against Cambiaso, allowing Kazak to convert a penalty and close the gap to one goal.

"It's very special. My ninth Gold Cup and to do it with my daughter, Mia is incredible. I am so proud of her; the first Argentinian woman to lift a Gold Cup," said Cambiaso.

"It was a fantastic polo match and I want to thank my whole team for all their hard work."

The Gold Cup is one of polo's most prestigious events alongside the U.S. and Argentine Opens and the Queen's Cup.

The 16,000-acre Cowdray Estate is situated in the South Downs National Park. Known as the home of British polo, it hosts more than 600 matches annually from April to September. (Reporting by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)