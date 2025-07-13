Rugby-Ireland thrash Portugal 106-7 to break records

July 12 (Reuters) - Rampant Ireland ran in 16 tries as they crushed tier-2 Portugal 106-7 in Lisbon on Saturday, the biggest victory in their 150-year history and also their first time beyond 100 points. HT Image

The 99-point winning margin tops their previous best when they thumped the United States 83-3 in 2000, while they had never previously managed 16 tries in a game either.

Ireland were missing 16 of their regular players who are on tour in Australia with the British & Irish Lions, and have stand-in coach Paul O'Connell leading the team, but were far too quick and powerful for the Portuguese.

"I feel sorry for Portugal but we were very clinical and took our chances," O'Connell told Virgin Sports. "It is a unique summer tour given the Lions tour is on at the same time but I am very happy with how our squad applied themselves.

"It is great to get some guys capped and scoring tries and training in an international environment."

The visitors fielded three debutants and all crossed for tries – winger Shayne Bolton and centre Hugh Gavin both scored twice, while flanker Alex Kendellen also got on the scoresheet.

Ireland had 11 different try-scorers, not including a penalty try, with wing Tommy O’Brien and number eight Cian Prendergast both scoring twice, while backs Stuart McCloskey, Craig Casey, Calvin Nash, Ciaran Frawley and Ben Murphy also scored.

Prop Thomas Clarkson was the only other forward to get a try as Ireland kept the ball in hand and bamboozled their hosts with some scintillating running rugby.

Flyhalf Jack Crowley kicked 11 conversions to cap an excellent personal performance, though it is hard to know exactly how much they will take out of a game where they were never unduly tested by their hosts.

The friendly was the final fixture of the season for Ireland, who defeated Georgia 34-5 last weekend. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)