Rugby-Woodman-Wickliffe extends try-scoring record as New Zealand beat Spain

-Portia Woodman-Wickliffe extended her Women's Rugby World Cup try-scoring record to 21 as defending champions New Zealand defeated Spain 54-8 in York, with Ireland and South Africa also picking up comfortable victories on Sunday. HT Image

New Zealand were made to work hard in the first half of their Group C encounter as they led 21-3 at the break, but found their groove in the second period despite finishing the game with 13 players due to injuries.

Jorja Miller and Ayesha Leti-Iiga bagged two tries each, to go with scores by Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Georgia Ponsonby, Theresa Setefano and Woodman-Wickliffe, who moves two clear of former England international Sue Day on the all-time leading try-scorers list at World Cups.

Spain scored a try with the final play of the game through Ines Antolinez Fernandez to get some reward for a spirited showing.

New Zealand replacement loose-forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who missed the last World Cup with injury, left the field on a stretcher and in tears with a serious leg injury that could end her 2025 campaign after less than 15 minutes on the pitch.

A strong first half gave Ireland a comfortable six try 42-14 victory in their Group C encounter with Japan.

Amee Leigh Costigan and Neve Jones settled whatever nerves there might have been with tries in the opening 10 minutes.

Ireland had their bonus point in the bag before halftime thanks to further scores from Beibhinn Parsons and Fiona Tuite, and added two more in the second period through Eve Higgins and Enya Breen.

Haruka Hirotsu and Masami Kawamura crossed for scores for Japan.

"Games are never perfect. Getting off to a fast start was an important part of what we worked on," Ireland coach Scott Bemand told BBC.

"We were slow out of the blocks in the second half so getting the bonus point before half-time was quite crucial."

Aseza Hele’s hat-trick underpinned South Africa’s 10-try 66-6 Group D win over Brazil, who are the lowest ranked side in the competition at number 25 in the world.

Libbie Janse van Rensburg and flying winger Ayanda Malinga bagged two tries each, with Nadine Roos, Aphiwe Ngwevu and Lerato Makua also crossing for scores.

Brazil had to defend for much of the contest but managed a pair of penalties from Raquel Kochhann as South Africa claimed a first victory at the Women's Rugby World Cup since 2010.

"We know we made too many errors and there are a lot of work-ons," South Africa coach Swys de Bruin said.

"Our set play was fantastic, that laid the platform but there was a bit of sideways running with the backline."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.