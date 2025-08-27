Saints choose QB1: Spencer Rattler over Tyler Shough

Spencer Rattler will be the starting quarterback when the New Orleans Saints open their season against the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7. HT Image

New head coach Kellen Moore made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon after a tight competition between Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough, a second-round pick (40th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Really, really excited for (Rattler)," Moore said. "He's done an awesome job this offseason. He's just been consistent. He's made some really good decisions throughout this whole, entire process. His ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly showed up."

The Saints were deciding between three quarterbacks, including veteran Jake Haener, after starter Derek Carr's rather sudden, injury-related retirement after the draft in April. Haener started one game last season but dealt with an injury in training camp and was waived at the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

Rattler, who turns 25 on Sept. 28, was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. He played in seven games as a rookie, starting six (all losses) and completing 130 of 228 passes for 1,137 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

This month, he started the first and third preseason games and was 30 of 43 for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception, as well as rushing seven times for 41 yards.

"Obviously excited to be the guy going into Week 1," Rattler told reporters, via Audacy Sports. "Want to lead this team, want to lead these guys. Just keep fighting, that's one thing I can promise is putting my all on that field and I know everybody else will. Good to gain that confidence from your coach to make that decision."

Shough, who turns 26 on the same birthday as Rattler, played one season at Louisville, in 2024, and led the Cardinals to a 9-4 record while passing for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He previously played at Oregon (2018-20) and Texas Tech(2021-23), appearing in 42 total college games and throwing for 7,820 yards with 59 TDs and 23 interceptions.

"... we're really, really fortunate we got Tyler (Shough)," Moore said. "Love the development that he's had over the course of this entire offseason. He's done a number of things for the first time in his career, just navigating that. I think that's an important aspect when you're a younger quarterback to let the entire process play itself out."

Shough was 36 of 54 for 333 yards, one touchdown and one pick. He also rushed three times for 23 yards and a TD.

"I thought he capped it off with just an excellent performance against Denver on the last preseason game," Moore said of Shough. "I thought he did a really, really good job. I'm a big believer in just the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way. There's a process for both of these guys (that) gives them the space to develop. We think we got two guys that are going to have great careers for us."

