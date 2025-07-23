Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu retires as team reports to camp

Safety Tyrann Mathieu is retiring after 12 seasons with the NFL as the Saints report to training camp on Tuesday. HT Image

Mathieu announced his decision with a picture of black Jordan brand cleats hanging from a wire in a black-and-white image.

"As I hang up my cleats, I'm filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that's shaped me in every way," Mathieu said in the Instagram post Tuesday. "From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.

"To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined. I hope I made you proud out there.

"This isn't goodbye - it's just the next chapter."

A three-time All-Pro selected to three Pro Bowls, Mathieu was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010's All-Decade Team, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs (LIV).

A New Orleans native who played at LSU and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011, the Tigers dismissed Mathieu from the program in 2012 over off-field concerns.

Mathieu was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (69th overall). Mathieu played in 180 regular-season games, recorded 834 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 interceptions -- four returned for touchdowns -- forced seven fumbles and recovered eight spanning stops with the Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21) and Saints (2022-24).

His 36 picks were second in the NFL among active players upon his retirement.

--FIeld Level Media