In most engineering colleges, internships arrive late, often too late to truly shape how students grow into professionals. At Scaler School of Technology (SST), things work differently. By their second year, nearly all students are already working with real companies, writing production-level code and solving live technical challenges. Scaler School of Technology Reports 96.3% Internship Placement with 12 Global Offers

For its very first batch (2023–27), Scaler School of Technology reported that 96% of students secured internships within their first year and a half. The internship process is ongoing, and the number of offers will increase further. The figure, backed by an audit from B2K Analytics (the same firm that audits the placement reports of top B-schools like IIM Ahmedabad, XLRI, MDI etc), comes with more than just numbers. A total of 232 offers came in from 96 companies. Some were familiar Indian names—Zomato, Swiggy, and Apple—while others were based globally in Germany, Singapore, Indonesia and beyond. Around a third of students were offered more than one position, and the stipends reflected industry-grade confidence: the average monthly stipend was ₹31,362, with the top offer going as high as ₹2 Lakh per month.

What makes these results notable is that nearly half the cohort didn’t have a computer science background when they entered the programme. Still, they’ve landed serious roles—handling cloud infrastructure, backend systems, and AI-driven tools. This speaks less of sporadic brilliance and more of a system that immerses students in hands-on work from day one.

At SST, the learning process is designed to mimic real development environments. Students aren’t limited to labs or exams. Instead, they spend their early semesters building live products, pushing code to GitHub, and contributing to projects reviewed by engineers from firms like Uber, Google, and Meta. Their curriculum covers data structures, system design, DevOps, and deployment pipelines, and evolves based on what industry experts say they actually need.

Real-life examples help show what this looks like in practice. Om Mishra, a student in the founding batch, built a note-taking app during an SST hackathon. This app picked up 10,000+ users and even landed him an opportunity to work on the Shark Tank India-backed company Neosapiens. Another student, Charanjeet, who struggled initially with the basics of programming, now works on production APIs at Swiggy.

These stories don’t sit on the margins. They represent a trend. Internships at Scaler School of Technology aren’t filler roles—they’re substantial engineering positions. Students work on backend systems, AI models, and developer tools, often receiving feedback from CTOs during demo days and industry showcases.

The programme itself includes a year-long industry immersion, and the curriculum evolves with industry demand. The idea is simple: the academic track should move at the speed of the tech industry.

By the time these students reach Year 3, many are no longer job-hunting—they're already embedded in product teams, research labs, or startup environments. Some are starting companies of their own. With a strong feedback loop between recruiters and faculty, students learn how to make trade-offs in engineering design, collaborate across functions, and move quickly in high-pressure settings.

Scaler School of Technology’s approach reflects a broader shift in what it means to prepare someone for a tech career. The gap between the classroom and the workplace has always been an issue. What’s changing now is that institutions like SST are doing something real to close it.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

