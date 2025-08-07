Scottie Scheffler 'rested, ready' to begin playoff grind

Scottie Scheffler is ready to put his victory at the Open Championship in the rearview mirror when he tees off on Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. HT Image

Scheffler, the World's No. 1 golfer, captured his fourth major with a four- stroke victory on July 20 at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The best golfer in the world since 2022, Scheffler notched his 17th career PGA Tour victory and his fourth since May, a run that included the PGA Championship.

So, what's Scheffler been doing in the meantime?

"Went home not shortly after, and then got some rest," Scheffler said. "I took a little bit of extra time resting. I think just because playing major championships takes a lot out of you, so it was nice to get home and get a little bit of extra rest."

Hopefully for Scheffler's sake, the break in his schedule doesn't create an issue with his results. He has recorded 11 consecutive top-10 finishes heading into the playoff opener in Memphis.

"Well, I think it all comes down to the preparation and showing up ready to play," he said. "Like I said, at this point in the year, that extra practice is maybe only going to be draining for me a little bit, and that's something that I've learned to manage as my career has gone on. I would say my prep week last week definitely looked a bit different than it would have looked before the Scottish Open and definitely looked a little bit different than it would have looked if you go back to the beginning of the year when I was coming off injury. So making sure I'm rested, ready to play.

"My game is in a good spot, and I feel like some extra practice at this point in the year can almost be detrimental in terms of just physical and mental fatigue. Showing up like you're ready to play."

Scheffler, 29, also has showed up on the big screen with a light-hearted cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2." The golfer even finds himself in trouble with the law, resulting in the police hauling him away.

"Oh, no. Not again," he says in the movie.

All jokes aside, Scheffler said he really enjoyed his time in that environment.

"I mean, being able to film a movie was really fun," he said. "They got a great turnout from current players and past players. I think it's just because the first movie was so iconic and Adam Sandler is such an iconic actor and a guy that was a real treat to be able to work with. I had a ton of fun being able to film it.

"The reviews for the movie so far have been great. I really enjoyed watching it. I thought they did a great job with the script and the golfers did a great job acting. Will Zalatoris in his role cracked me up. The dinner scene, there were so many good one-liners in it."

--Field Level Media