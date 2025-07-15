Shohei Ohtani (NL), Gleyber Torres (AL) to lead off in All-Star Game

The American League and National League announced their lineups for Tuesday's All-Star Game at Atlanta with Shohei Ohtani leading off for the NL and Gleyber Torres at the top for the AL. HT Image

National League manager Dave Roberts, who is Ohtani's skipper with the Los Angeles Dodgers, opened his lineup for Tuesday just as he has done throughout the regular season with his designated hitter at the top. Ohtani was the NL's leading vote getter during Phase 1 of the balloting process.

Ohtani will be followed by hometown favorite Ronald Acuna Jr. (left field) of the Atlanta Braves and Ketel Marte (second base) of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (first base) will bat cleanup, followed by the San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (third base), the Dodgers' Will Smith (catcher), the Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker (right field), the New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (shortstop) and the Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (center field).

The Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes already has been named the NL's starting pitcher.

Torres has been used mostly in the No. 2 spot this season by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who is also the AL manager, but now moves up a spot. The Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene (left field) is batting second, followed by Aaron Judge (right field) of the Yankees, who led all players after Phase 1 of the voting.

MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh (catcher) of the Seattle Mariners is in the cleanup spot, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (first base), the Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn (DH), the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero (third base), the Tigers' Javier Baez (center field) and the Athletics' Jacob Wilson (shortstop).

The Tigers' Tarik Skubal already has been named the AL's starting pitcher.

The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, with the National League winning only in 2023 at Seattle during the stretch.

--Field Level Media