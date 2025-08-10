Sinner storms to quick-fire opening win in Cincinnati

Jannik Sinner, back on court nearly a month after his Wimbledon triumph, crushed Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in his opening match at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open on Saturday. HT Image

The world number one got immediately back in the swing with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over the out-classed Colombian.

Sinner won the opening five games in 15 minutes as he allowed his 144th-ranked opponent, who came through qualifying, little breathing rom.

The victory in 59 minutes was the fastest of Sinner's ATP career, beating his previous quickest by one minute.

The defending champion claimed his 22nd consecutive win on hardcourt, last losing the Beijing final in September to rival Carlos Alcaraz.

"I didn't know what to expect," Sinner said of his return to tournament action. "I'm happy because it's not easy to play here.

"The ball is flying and you have to serve very precise if you want to go far in the tournament.

"Today I was finding my spots but there is still a little room to improve. For a first match it could not have gone better."

After snapping up the first set Sinner broke to start the second before Galan clawed out a hold in a seven-minute game in which he fought off five break points.

But it was only a momentary reprieve. Sinner fired three aces to hold for 3-1 as he roared away again for the victory.

Elsewhere 11th-seeded Casper Ruud bowed out, falling 6-7 , 6-4, 6-2 to France's Arthur Rinderknech.

Norway's Ruud fell victim to 34 unforced errors and lost serve four times as he failed to stop the comeback of his 70th-ranked opponent, who advanced in just under two and three-quarter hours.

Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti was also sent packing, beaten 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 by France's Benjamin Bonzi.

Rinderknech was pleased with his success so far at his Cincinnati debut.

"I stayed aggressive throughout the match," he said. "You cannot let Casper start to dictate. I knew I would have to run a lot. There were some missed shots but I just kept going for it.

"My game seems to be working better and better as I play more matches," added Rinderknech, who saved eight of the nine break points he faced.

Seventh seed Holger Rune won his opener 7-5, 7-6 over Russian Roman Safiullin and will next play American Alex Michelsen, who defeated Corentin Moutet of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tommy Paul, seeded 13th and inactive since a Wimbledon second round loss, started up with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez.

In WTA action, reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek earned an efficient opening win over Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-4.

Poland's Swiatek has reached the final four at the last two editions but Cincinnati remains one of the two 1000-level tournaments along with Canada where she has never played a final.

The third seed moved into the third round after a bye in just 74 minutes, saving four of the five break points she faced.

"I wanted to play solid - but intense as well," Swiatek said. "It was up and down in the second set.

"But in the important moments I got my level up to close out the win.

"The first match at any tournament is always tricky," Swiatek added. "Now I have the chance to play another one here."

str/bb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.