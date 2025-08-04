Six-run inning helps Red Sox complete sweep of Astros

A six-run fourth inning helped the Boston Red Sox defeat the visiting Houston Astros 6-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. HT Image

Boston's fourth inning included a balk, a wild pitch, a passed ball and a throwing error by Houston starting pitcher Framber Valdez. The balk and the throwing error each allowed a run to score. Boston received an RBI single from Trevor Story, an RBI single from Ceddanne Rafaela, a sacrifice fly from Connor Wong and a RBI groundout from Rob Refsnyder in the inning.

Wilyer Abreu was also credited with an RBI when Valdez couldn't handle his bunt and Rafaela scored. Abreu reached first on the play.

Rafaela collected three of Boston's eight hits in the win. Story went 2-for-4.

Boston's Lucas Giolito (8-2) turned in a dominant performance on the mound. He pitched a season-high eight innings and held Houston to a run on three hits. Giolito, who threw 103 pitches (67 strikes), struck out four and walked one.

Chris Murphy pitched a scoreless ninth for the Red Sox.

Valdez (11-5) surrendered six runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one. Houston's Kaleb Ort and Nick Hernandez each tossed an inning of scoreless relief.

Carlos Correa hit a solo home run that put Houston in front 1-0 in the top of the fourth. It was Correa's eighth home run of the season and his first since he was re-acquired by the Astros at the trade deadline. Correa has four home runs against Giolito, which is more than he has against any other MLB pitcher.

Jose Altuve (single) and Jesus Sanchez (double) had the only other Houston hits. The Astros have lost eight of their last 10.

Boston outscored Houston 15-5 in the series. The Red Sox have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight.

--Field Level Media