Sky look to shock Lynx again in second game of back-to-back

The Chicago Sky just beat the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx for their most noteworthy victory in a disappointing season. Repeating that feat would be even more impressive.

Aiming for a season-high third consecutive victory Monday night, the Sky will try to take down the Lynx at Chicago for the second time in three days.

In the bottom half of the league standings, Chicago (7-13) blew a 14-point lead during an 80-75 loss at Minnesota on July 6. The Sky followed with a two- point loss at Washington on Tuesday, then won 87-76 over Dallas one night later.

On Saturday, Chicago didn't waste a 57-44 halftime lead, while shooting 46.1 percent and owning a 45-28 rebounding advantage overall for a little payback with its 87-81 victory over the Lynx (18-4).

"Either you come out and show up, or you don't," said Sky star Angel Reese, who had 19 points with 11 rebounds Saturday, and joined Tina Charles as the only players with at least 40 double-doubles in each of their first two seasons.

Reese, Chicago's lone All-Star, has averaged 17.6 points and 15.5 boards in the last eight games.

Ariel Atkins (14.5 ppg) scored 27 and Kamila Cardoso added 17 points with 15 rebounds Saturday for Chicago, which is 4-4 at home.

"I think part of being a good team is being able to replicate when we have (games like Saturday)," Chicago coach Tyler Marsh said.

That won't be easy, considering Minnesota hasn't lost back-to-back games this season. However, the Lynx have dropped two of three after winning five in a row.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve expects her team to answer the bell in this rematch after being severely outplayed, especially in the first half, Saturday. The Lynx made 10 3-pointers and showed fight in the second half, but shot 39.5 percent from the field overall.

"(Chicago) had a will to win," Reeve said.

"We can't not show up. Cannot come out not ready to compete. ... Playing hard is not an adjustment."

After scoring 21 against the Sky last week, Lynx star and league scoring leader Napheesa Collier (23.6 ppg) dropped 26 on Saturday. She also recorded eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.

--Field Level Media