SMC Music Company Introduces “Gold Over Love – Dilon Ka Sauda"

SMC Music Company is stepping into the spotlight with its latest venture, Kya Main Galat?—a unique blend of film and music that reflects the company’s commitment to innovative storytelling. Backed by a team passionate about pushing creative boundaries, the project will soon be available on India’s leading digital platform, Hotstar. Producer and Director SMC Music Company.

A Producer with a Broader Vision

Soli Merwan Cama is taking a different approach to filmmaking by blending music and storytelling in innovative ways. Through SMC Music Company, he is working to create content that connects with audiences across different cultures and backgrounds. Kya Main Galat? focuses on themes like personal choice, moral complexity, and social expectations. With a combination of striking visuals, emotional performances, and a unique soundtrack, the film aims to encourage reflection and conversation.

Reaching a Global Audience

Cama represents a growing group of Indian filmmakers who are expanding the scope of Bollywood on the international stage. With its upcoming screenings available on Hotstar, Kya Main Galat? is positioned to engage a wide audience looking for original and meaningful stories.

