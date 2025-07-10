Soccer-England coach Wiegman proud of her team's bouncebackability

By Lori Ewing HT Image

ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - England manager Sarina Wiegman put her team's remarkable ability to bounce back from a bad game down to unwavering confidence and an even-keeled demeanour, no matter how great the stakes.

The Lionesses have not lost two consecutive games since Wiegman took over as coach in 2021, but on Wednesday they faced the Netherlands in a must-win game at Euro 2025 after starting the tournament with a disappointing 2-1 loss to France.

True to form, their response was an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of the Dutch to put the defending champions' European campaign back on track.

Captain Leah Williamson said it was her toughest test in an England shirt. Georgia Stanway called it a cup final.

"I think the players reflect really well on themselves...we always review games and when things are not going well, we don't make it a disaster," Wiegman said.

"So France was not nice, but at the end it is one game and you want to do better the next game. And I think it's really important also that you come together, you have conversations together, because it's a team sport, and I think that's what the team does really well."

Chelsea's Lauren James, doubtful ahead of the tournament after three months out with a hamstring injury, scored twice including a rasping strike into the top corner.

"We see her do that in training all the time," said Alessia Russo, whose assist for the goal was one of three on the night.

"When you give her the ball in those kinds of areas, you know she can hit it off both feet as well.

"I want to find LJ in those areas as much as I can, I think we all do so as soon as she hit it, I think we all knew it was going in. She's a special player and a great talent."

Stanway described James as "class".

"She brings something different," the midfielder said. "You give LJ the ball and you know she's going to run through everybody and try to get her shot off. If LJ's confident, that's what we want, because we want her to go out, enjoy herself and play with freedom." (Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)