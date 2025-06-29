Soccer-England retain Euro Under-21 title after Rowe extra time goal sinks Germany

BRATISLAVA, - Jonathan Rowe came off the bench to score an extra-time goal which gave holders England a 3-2 win over Germany in the Under-21 European Championship final on Saturday after they had let slip a two-goal lead. HT Image

Lee Carsley's side retained the title won two years ago which brings England's total haul to four, but they were pushed all the way by a German side who came into the final as favourites and had beaten England in the group stage.

England took the lead in the fifth minute when Omari Hutchinson had his effort saved by the keeper and a defensive clearance fell to Harvey Elliot who had time and space to pick his spot and steer a low shot inside the near post.

Elliot began the move for England's second goal with a chipped pass into the path of James McAtee and when the midfielder found his route blocked by two defenders he laid off the ball to Hutchinson who drilled his strike through the keeper's legs.

Hutchinson somersaulted away in celebration after his 24th-minute goal but Germany pulled one back in added time before the break. Paul Nebel crossed from the wing and Nelson Weiper rose unchallenged to power a header past England keeper James Beadle.

The equaliser came in the 61st minute from a corner kick which went all the way to Nebel, out wide in the area, who pulled inside and drove the ball into the far top corner.

Both sides created further chances but extra time was needed and England went back in front within two minutes when substitute Tyler Morton floated a perfect ball into the box and the unmarked Jonathan Rowe headed home.

Rowe had replaced Elliot at the end of normal time, making an immediate impact, and this time there was no way back for Germany as England held firm under relentless pressure towards the end, with the Germans hitting the woodwork in added time.

